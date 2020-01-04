I/O Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $944,729.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $944,729.00 and approximately $3,561.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037038 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00630416 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000216 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000453 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,897,302 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

