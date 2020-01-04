IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.91. 611,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,149. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $174.75 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $228,370.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,156,640 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

