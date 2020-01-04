Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Iberdrola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.96. 55,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.27. Iberdrola has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $42.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

