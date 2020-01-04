ICON Achieves Market Cap of $59.67 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Hotbit, OOOBTC and Rfinex. ICON has a market cap of $59.67 million and $3.65 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.01478978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016814 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024647 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,689,730 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, IDEX, Allbit, Huobi, Hotbit, Bitbns, OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, OOOBTC, Rfinex, COSS, CoinTiger, ABCC and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

