Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.86.

ICLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $168.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.15. Icon has a 1 year low of $121.70 and a 1 year high of $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Icon will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Icon by 6.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $529,691,000 after acquiring an additional 203,734 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Icon by 51.7% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,524,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,680,000 after acquiring an additional 519,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Icon by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,052,000 after acquiring an additional 70,921 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Icon by 6,790.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,648,000 after acquiring an additional 528,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in Icon in the third quarter valued at $76,360,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

