ICON Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.07 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001541 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, ABCC and Bitbns. In the last week, ICON has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $58.10 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.43 or 0.01422636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00016948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121090 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,589,950 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Allbit, DragonEX, CoinTiger, Hotbit, Gate.io, Rfinex, Upbit, OKEx, IDEX, Bithumb, HitBTC, ABCC, OOOBTC, COSS, Bitbns and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

