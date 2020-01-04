IDEX Membership (IDXM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $213.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 3% lower against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $230,409.00 and $213.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for approximately $115.20 or 0.01551360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.41 or 0.05930927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029495 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001267 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

