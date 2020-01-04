IDEX Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. IDEX has a market cap of $4.56 million and $899.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00187263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.57 or 0.01462271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00121889 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,410,210 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

