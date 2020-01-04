IG Gold (IGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 2% higher against the dollar. IG Gold has a market cap of $1.11 million and $4,584.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN, ABCC and TRX Market.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00187327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.01486748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00123429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024806 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TRX Market, LATOKEN, ABCC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.