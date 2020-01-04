Ignition Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001442 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Ignition has a market capitalization of $132,991.00 and approximately $119.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ignition has traded 61.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00058176 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084289 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001062 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00060493 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,356.21 or 0.99502948 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001950 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,260,441 coins and its circulating supply is 1,247,268 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

