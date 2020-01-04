IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Hits $0.0012

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, LBank and Allbit. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $6,837.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LBank, OEX, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Cashierest, Upbit, HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin, DDEX and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

