ImageCoin Market Cap Tops $1.69 Million (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $854,666.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007116 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 16,959,141 coins and its circulating supply is 15,959,143 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

