Incent Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,849.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Incent has a total market cap of $4.81 million and $6,849.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001412 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Liqui and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Tidex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

