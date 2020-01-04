indaHash (IDH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One indaHash token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Cryptopia and Exrates. During the last seven days, indaHash has traded 8% lower against the dollar. indaHash has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $12.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get indaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00187117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

indaHash Profile

indaHash’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC, Exrates, Tidex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.