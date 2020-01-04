InflationCoin Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $35,629.00 and $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InflationCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00040031 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00594205 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 110.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000920 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001037 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

IFLT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.