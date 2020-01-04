Ink (INK) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Ink has a market capitalization of $829,577.00 and $619.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, EXX, Coinrail and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official website is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinBene, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Coinnest, HitBTC, EXX, CoinEgg, LBank, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Exmo and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

