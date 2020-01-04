Ink Protocol (XNK) Market Capitalization Reaches $214,837.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $214,837.00 and approximately $41,556.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,658,349 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinBene, Bancor Network, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

