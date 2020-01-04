Ink Protocol (XNK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49,202.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $220,253.00 and approximately $49,202.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00186642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.01480876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00123232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,658,349 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bibox, Bancor Network, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

