INLOCK (ILK) Trading Up 39.2% Over Last 7 Days

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, INLOCK has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar. INLOCK has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $22,460.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

INLOCK Profile

INLOCK is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,258,373,336 tokens. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io.

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

