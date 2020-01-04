Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPHI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.91, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Inphi has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $77.67.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inphi will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $171,672.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,469.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inphi by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,930,000 after buying an additional 254,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inphi by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,145,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,679,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Inphi by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 766,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,425,000 after buying an additional 534,474 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Inphi by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,517,000 after buying an additional 85,008 shares during the period.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

