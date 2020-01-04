InsaneCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $42,775.00 and $11.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00040244 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00631689 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000842 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000748 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,103,406 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network.

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

