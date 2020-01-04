Insolar Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.98 Million (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Insolar has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. Insolar has a total market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00003346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Mercatox, Binance and Liqui.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insolar Profile

Insolar’s launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bithumb, Kucoin, Mercatox, Liqui, Coinrail, Binance, OKex, Okcoin Korea and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

