INT Chain Price Down 1.1% This Week (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Ethfinex, CoinEgg and OKEx. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $1.02 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.14 or 0.05898357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000290 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Ethfinex, OKEx Korea, OKEx and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.