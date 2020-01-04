Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$142.73.

IFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$135.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$137.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James set a C$146.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$141.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

TSE IFC traded up C$0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$142.28. 240,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,694. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$96.37 and a 52-week high of C$142.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion and a PE ratio of 27.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$137.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 8.1200004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

