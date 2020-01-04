Interzone (ITZ) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Interzone has a total market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Interzone coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,385.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.01822460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.03055179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00583969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00686966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00063252 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Interzone Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

