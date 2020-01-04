Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $594.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $601.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th.

ISRG traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $593.34. 397,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,207. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $455.15 and a twelve month high of $601.60. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $585.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.52.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total value of $113,670.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,580,194.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

