Invacio Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Invacio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Bancor Network. In the last week, Invacio has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Invacio has a market cap of $79,037.00 and $4,044.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036870 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00627411 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000763 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Invacio Profile

Invacio is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 29,467,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,365,866 tokens. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Invacio is www.invacio.com.

Invacio Token Trading

Invacio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invacio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

