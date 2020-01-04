Invacio Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,725.00 (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Invacio has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Invacio has a market capitalization of $69,629.00 and approximately $3,725.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invacio token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Invacio

Invacio (INV) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 29,467,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,365,866 tokens. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Invacio is www.invacio.com.

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invacio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

