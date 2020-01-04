InvestFeed (IFT) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. InvestFeed has a total market capitalization of $42,177.00 and $1.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One InvestFeed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

InvestFeed Token Profile

InvestFeed’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here. InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com.

InvestFeed Token Trading

InvestFeed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Gatecoin, HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

