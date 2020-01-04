ION Price Hits $0.0393 on Major Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. ION has a market capitalization of $484,424.00 and approximately $778.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ION has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007178 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000449 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,230,581 coins and its circulating supply is 12,330,581 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

