IOST Market Cap Reaches $58.47 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. IOST has a total market cap of $58.47 million and $16.50 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, CoinBene, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.05907637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029591 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035928 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001248 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bitkub, Huobi, CoinZest, IDEX, Coineal, WazirX, BitMart, Cobinhood, OKEx, DDEX, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, GOPAX, Koinex, IDAX, Bitrue, Kyber Network, Upbit, Hotbit, Binance, BigONE, Livecoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinBene, BitMax, DigiFinex, Ethfinex, DragonEX, HitBTC, ABCC and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

