IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 5% Higher This Week

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $479.05 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002296 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, Coinone and CoinFalcon.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.01478978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024647 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Cobinhood, Coinone, Binance, Gate.io, FCoin, Huobi, Bitfinex, Upbit, Ovis, Exrates, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

