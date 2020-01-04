IQeon (IQN) Market Cap Hits $2.13 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One IQeon token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00007734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. IQeon has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $20,011.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00187645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.01463641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00122238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,732,540 tokens. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io.

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

