istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. istar has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.47 million, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.68.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). istar had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $145.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that istar will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other istar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,278,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,663,277.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 67,311 shares of company stock worth $2,298,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of istar during the second quarter worth about $5,685,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of istar by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of istar by 870.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of istar by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 388,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of istar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

