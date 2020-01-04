Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITRM. Leerink Swann downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 1.74% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $4.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.21.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

