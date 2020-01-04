iTicoin (ITI) Market Cap Achieves $22,413.00

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One iTicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00009331 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, iTicoin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. iTicoin has a market cap of $22,413.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iTicoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.04 or 0.01480626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com.

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iTicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.