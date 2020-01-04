iTicoin (ITI) Trading Down 13.3% This Week

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One iTicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00009206 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. iTicoin has a total market cap of $21,594.00 and approximately $182.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iTicoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00187434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.12 or 0.01433440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121299 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com.

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

