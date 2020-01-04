ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITVPY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ITV PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ITV PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $20.02 on Friday. ITV PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01.

ITV PLC/ADR Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

