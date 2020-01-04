IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) versus Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Head to Head Survey

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

This table compares IVERIC bio and Oncolytics Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio $209.98 million 1.61 $63.09 million ($1.67) -4.87 Oncolytics Biotech N/A N/A -$13.14 million ($0.82) -4.50

IVERIC bio has higher revenue and earnings than Oncolytics Biotech. IVERIC bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncolytics Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IVERIC bio and Oncolytics Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio N/A -58.04% -52.58% Oncolytics Biotech N/A -388.43% -118.37%

Risk & Volatility

IVERIC bio has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncolytics Biotech has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IVERIC bio and Oncolytics Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oncolytics Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

IVERIC bio presently has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential downside of 84.64%. Oncolytics Biotech has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. Given Oncolytics Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oncolytics Biotech is more favorable than IVERIC bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.2% of IVERIC bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of IVERIC bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD). It is also developing High temperature requirement A serine peptidase 1 protein (HtrA1) inhibitors for the treatment of GA secondary to dry AMD and other age-related retinal diseases, such as wet AMD and idiopathic polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy. The company has a license agreement with the University of Florida Research Foundation (UFRF) and the University of Pennsylvania for the development and commercialization of novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of rhodopsin-mediated autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa (RHO-adRP); and Best disease and other bestrophinopathies. It also has a research agreement with the University of Massachusetts Medical School to utilize the minigene therapy approach to create AAV gene therapy product candidates targeting Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10 and STGD1; and to evaluate various AAV gene delivery methods for potential application in the eye. The company was formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation and changed its name to IVERIC bio, Inc. in April 2019. IVERIC bio, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.