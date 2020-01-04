Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.89.

JACK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.97. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.22.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

In related news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $25,915.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,388.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 20,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $1,563,047.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,088.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,886 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

