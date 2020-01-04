Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.59.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:JEC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88,015 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,425 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,276,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,258,000 after purchasing an additional 277,316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,419,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,753,000 after purchasing an additional 98,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

