Japan Content Token (JCT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.00

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Japan Content Token has a market capitalization of $34,637.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Japan Content Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex, P2PB2B, BitMart and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Japan Content Token has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Japan Content Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.01460543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00122092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Japan Content Token Profile

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. Japan Content Token’s official website is ja-cket.com. Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Japan Content Token

Japan Content Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B, BitMart and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Japan Content Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Japan Content Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Japan Content Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Japan Content Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.