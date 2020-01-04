Jetcoin (JET) Price Hits $0.0059

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including COSS, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Jetcoin has a market cap of $43,703.00 and approximately $23,541.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin’s launch date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

