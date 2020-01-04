Jibrel Network (JNT) Market Cap Reaches $4.22 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Coinrail, HitBTC and IDEX. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $4,048.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.41 or 0.05930927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029495 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, Gate.io, IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

