Joincoin (J) Price Up 1.6% This Week

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded up 36.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Joincoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Joincoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Joincoin has a market capitalization of $6,096.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Joincoin

Joincoin (J) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,362,198 coins. The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team.

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

