Joint Ventures (JOINT) Achieves Market Cap of $31,783.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $31,783.00 and approximately $786.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00186642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.01480876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00123232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

