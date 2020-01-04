Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.86.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. 3,041,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,411. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $793,139.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,791 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 33.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 46.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.