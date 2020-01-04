Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

JE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Just Energy Group by 73.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,311,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 359,953 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 313.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 742,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 122,284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.84. 613,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,853. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $272.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $582.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.08 million. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Just Energy Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.