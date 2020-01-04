Kalkulus (KLKS) Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges

Kalkulus (CURRENCY:KLKS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Kalkulus coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Mercatox. Kalkulus has a market capitalization of $57,784.00 and $19.00 worth of Kalkulus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kalkulus has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00475150 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003995 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000819 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Kalkulus Profile

Kalkulus is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Kalkulus’ total supply is 17,776,520 coins and its circulating supply is 17,101,440 coins. The official website for Kalkulus is kalkulus.trade. The Reddit community for Kalkulus is /r/Kalkulus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kalkulus’ official Twitter account is @kalkulus_team. Kalkulus’ official message board is medium.com/@kalkulus_team.

Kalkulus Coin Trading

Kalkulus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalkulus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalkulus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalkulus using one of the exchanges listed above.

