KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $501,274.00 and $736.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $32.15, $13.77 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002227 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092.

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

